Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces it has signed a lease of 5,820 sq.m of space in building C at Arcs de Seine in Boulogne Billancourt to a leading telecommunications operator. Two other tenants a television production company and a radio station have also moved into building C, taking up a total of 4,000 sq.m.

The 10,000 sq.m building was entirely reimagined by G+ Architectes, with a focus on new user practices. The revamped property adopts features of hotel design in common areas and offers office space that can be reconfigured to suit all needs. The renovation was coupled with the creation of "The Yard", an 800 sq.m center dedicated to sports and well-being.

Just three months after the renovation was completed, building C is almost 100% let, bringing the occupancy rate of the campus to 91%, with rents in line with the Group's revenue targets.

Investor Calendar

July 21, 2023 (after market close): First-half 2023 results

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,506 million at December 31, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named Global Sector Leader in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

