The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.07.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.07.2023
Aktien
1 ES06670509N0 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. BZR
2 CA3455102002 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 FR001400J2V6 BPCE S.A.
2 XS2643776680 Admiral Group PLC
3 IT0005554982 Italien, Republik
4 USP75744AM75 Paraguay, Republik
5 XS2644942737 SCIL IV LLC
6 USG84228FU76 Standard Chartered PLC
7 USG84228FV59 Standard Chartered PLC
8 DE000BLB6J02 Bayerische Landesbank
9 EU000A2SCAJ7 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]
10 IE000OJ5TQP4 Future of Defence UCITS ETF
