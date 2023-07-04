The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.07.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.07.2023Aktien1 ES06670509N0 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. BZR2 CA3455102002 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 FR001400J2V6 BPCE S.A.2 XS2643776680 Admiral Group PLC3 IT0005554982 Italien, Republik4 USP75744AM75 Paraguay, Republik5 XS2644942737 SCIL IV LLC6 USG84228FU76 Standard Chartered PLC7 USG84228FV59 Standard Chartered PLC8 DE000BLB6J02 Bayerische Landesbank9 EU000A2SCAJ7 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]10 IE000OJ5TQP4 Future of Defence UCITS ETF