Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) today announced the acquisition of FORGE ADOUR, an expert manufacturer of enamelled cast-iron planchas.

Established in 1978, FORGE ADOUR is a French family-owned company that specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of planchas, accessories and outdoor kitchens for the Consumer market.

Headquartered in Bayonne (Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, southwest France), in addition to its core business, the company mostly comprises a design unit, product design team and strategic sales force, coupled with logistics and after-sales specialists.

FORGE ADOUR also leverages the expertise of its factory in Villafranca de los Barros, Spain, the birthplace of the family who founded the company.

With a presence mainly in France, the iconic Basque brand which this year celebrates its 45th anniversary, has also gained a foothold in Spain, Germany, Switzerland and the Benelux region in recent years, opening up opportunities for business development.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of Groupe SEB, said: "We are delighted with the acquisition of FORGE ADOUR which enables Groupe SEB to become a European leader in planchas, as well as to expand its range of outdoor products and access new distribution channels. A must-have summer cooking appliance, planchas represent a buoyant market. Moreover, FORGE ADOUR products will complement the stainless steel plancha offer of the Breton brand, KRAMPOUZ, which Groupe SEB acquired in 2019. We look forward to welcoming the FORGE ADOUR team and pursue our ambition in the Consumer sector together."

About FORGE ADOUR

- Established in 1978, in France

- Sales of nearly €25m in 2022

- Nearly 140 employees

- Acquisition of 100% of FORGE ADOUR SAS's share capital

- 6 stores in France (strong foothold in the country's southern regions)

- 4 planchas ranges (Premium/Modern/Origin/Base)

Next key dates 2023 July 26 | after market H1 2023 sales and results October 26 | after market 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 34 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703282547/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Olivier Gernandt

Guillaume Baron

ogernandt@groupeseb.com

gbaron@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

comfin@groupeseb.com

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Anissa Djaadi

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70