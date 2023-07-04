Steps Out 135m From Discovery Hole and Extends Strike Length to 156m

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from the initial eight holes of the ongoing 30-hole summer drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including four high grade intercepts. Drill hole PLN23-068 tested for mineralization 22 meters up-dip of the high grade intercept reported in PLN23-060 (see NR April 17, 2023) on line 060S and intersected mineralization over a 19.0m interval, including 6.00m off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 234.00m and 245.00m, 5.00m of which is continuous. The JR Zone was extended grid south to line 135S, a 50% increase in the JR Zone strike length to 156m, after stepping out 30m from line 105S, where PLN23-66 hit 16.5m of composite mineralization between 219.0m and 260.5m.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"We are pleased with the rapid progression of this summer drill program and the results generated far. In particular PLN23-068 returned exceedingly strong results on line 60S, with mineralization starting only approximately 17 meters vertically below the Athabasca Unconformity, which remains a target for this drill program. So far we are sticking to the script and growing the mineralized footprint along strike and up-dip towards the unconformity as planned. PLN23-067 stepped out to line 135S, and although the radioactivity is less intense, there is mineralization over a 16.5 meter interval, which sets us up for further step outs towards the south. A second sonic drill in addition to a second diamond drill later this month will see the inclusion of some exploration drilling along the A1 main shear, as well as contribute to JR Zone expansion drilling."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-068 (line 060S):

19.0m mineralization from 228.0m - 247.0m, including 8.09m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 233.60m - 245.00m including 6.00m off-scale radioactivity(> 65,535 cps) between 234.00m and 245.00m, of which 5.00m is continuous

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-063 (line 030S):

13.5m mineralization from 233.0m - 246.5m, including 0.70m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 237.30m - 238.00m 0.43m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 243.73m - 244.16m

PLN23-064 (line 105S):

17.5m mineralization from 233.0m - 250.5m, including 0.40m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 237.88m - 241.5m with a peak of 35,500 cps over 0.12m from 237.88m - 238.00m

PLN23-065 (line 0755S):

3.5m mineralization from 242.0m - 245.5m

PLN23-066 (line 105S):

16.5m composite mineralization from 219.0m - 260.5m, including 0.21m of mineralization of > 10,000 cps radioactivity between 248.79m - 249.0m with a peak of 11,700 cps

PLN23-067 (line 135S):

16.5m mineralization from 222.0m - 238.5m

PLN23-069 (line 135S):

1.5m mineralization from 228.5m - 230.0m

PLN23-070 (line 135S):

6.0m composite mineralization from 232.0m - 244.5m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN23-063 030S 587715.691 6410720.56 545.108 56 -61 233.00 233.50 0.50 1000 207.1 350 233.50 234.00 0.50 520 234.00 234.50 0.50 2800 234.50 235.00 0.50 4700 235.00 235.50 0.50 1100 235.50 236.00 0.50 960 236.00 236.50 0.50 5100 236.50 237.00 0.50 1400 237.00 237.30 0.30 6300 237.30 237.50 0.20 25300 237.50 238.00 0.50 23800 238.00 238.50 0.50 2200 238.50 239.00 0.50 2200 239.00 239.50 0.50 660 239.50 240.00 0.50 810 240.00 240.50 0.50 480 240.50 241.00 0.50 1300 241.00 241.50 0.50 820 241.50 242.00 0.50 1400 242.00 242.50 0.50 1500 242.50 243.00 0.50 590 243.00 243.50 0.50 2500 243.50 243.73 0.23 3500 243.73 244.00 0.27 13000 244.00 244.16 0.16 16900 244.16 244.50 0.34 2400 244.50 246.00 1.50 <300 246.00 246.50 0.50 440 PLN23-064 105S 587746.116 6410646.05 545.245 55 -58 233.00 233.50 0.50 370 203.0 428.2 233.50 234.00 0.50 600 234.00 234.50 0.50 800 234.50 235.00 0.50 950 235.00 235.50 0.50 580 235.50 236.00 0.50 610 236.00 236.50 0.50 5400 236.50 237.00 0.50 2500 237.00 237.50 0.50 2500 237.50 237.88 0.38 2900 237.88 238.00 0.12 35500 238.00 238.50 0.50 8400 238.50 239.00 0.50 4100 239.00 239.50 0.50 5200 239.50 240.00 0.50 800 240.00 240.50 0.50 3300 240.50 241.00 0.50 6100 241.00 241.22 0.22 3100 241.22 241.50 0.28 11400 241.50 242.00 0.50 5000 242.00 242.50 0.50 2100 242.50 243.00 0.50 4400 243.00 243.50 0.50 360 243.50 244.00 0.50 430 244.00 244.50 0.50 940 244.50 245.00 0.50 1700 245.00 245.50 0.50 3900 245.50 246.00 0.50 430 246.00 246.50 0.50 810 246.50 247.00 0.50 730 247.00 247.50 0.50 410 247.50 248.00 0.50 430 248.00 248.50 0.50 <300 248.50 249.00 0.50 1100 249.00 249.50 0.50 2700 249.50 250.00 0.50 1100 250.00 250.50 0.50 440 PLN23-065 075S 587715.124 6410659.46 545.447 55 -61 242.00 242.50 0.50 360 198.0 317 242.50 243.00 0.50 540 243.00 243.50 0.50 520 243.50 244.00 0.50 1100 244.00 244.50 0.50 310 244.50 245.00 0.50 <300 245.00 245.50 0.50 1300 PLN23-066 105S 587737.885 6410640.33 545.017 54 -60 219.00 219.50 0.50 510 194.2 356 219.50 220.00 0.50 680 220.00 220.50 0.50 470 220.50 222.00 1.50 <300 222.00 222.50 0.50 840 222.50 223.00 0.50 770 223.00 223.50 0.50 470 223.50 224.00 0.50 830 224.00 224.50 0.50 1400 224.50 225.00 0.50 1100 225.00 225.50 0.50 1400 225.50 226.00 0.50 1600 226.00 226.50 0.50 980 226.50 227.00 0.50 940 227.00 227.50 0.50 980 239.50 240.00 0.50 370 240.00 240.50 0.50 330 240.50 241.00 0.50 560 243.50 244.00 0.50 1300 244.00 244.50 0.50 370 244.50 245.00 0.50 500 245.00 245.50 0.50 500 245.50 246.00 0.50 720 246.00 246.50 0.50 1400 246.50 247.00 0.50 4000 247.00 247.50 0.50 500 247.50 248.00 0.50 1500 248.00 248.50 0.50 3800 248.50 248.79 0.29 8800 248.79 249.00 0.21 11700 249.00 249.50 0.50 5000 260.00 260.50 0.50 690 PLN23-067 135S 587771.893 6410629.1 544.924 54 -61 222.00 222.50 0.50 980 185.3 386 222.50 223.00 0.50 1300 223.00 223.50 0.50 420 223.50 224.00 0.50 <300 224.00 224.50 0.50 850 224.50 225.00 0.50 760 225.00 225.50 0.50 460 225.50 226.00 0.50 310 226.00 226.50 0.50 420 226.50 227.00 0.50 710 227.00 227.50 0.50 1100 227.50 228.00 0.50 630 228.00 228.50 0.50 930 228.50 229.50 1.00 <300 229.50 230.00 0.50 330 230.00 230.50 0.50 570 230.50 231.00 0.50 3400 231.00 231.50 0.50 3200 231.50 232.00 0.50 2300 232.00 232.50 0.50 490 232.50 233.00 0.50 460 233.00 233.50 0.50 490 233.50 234.00 0.50 3100 234.00 234.50 0.50 3100 234.50 235.00 0.50 6300 235.00 235.50 0.50 1400 235.50 236.00 0.50 1400 236.00 236.50 0.50 2100 236.50 237.00 0.50 1900 237.00 237.50 0.50 970 237.50 238.00 0.50 2800 238.00 238.50 0.50 4200 PLN23-068 060S 587736.962 6410695.49 545.483 54 -59 228.00 228.50 0.50 390 209.0 365 228.50 230.00 1.50 <300 230.00 230.50 0.50 410 230.50 231.00 0.50 670 231.00 231.50 0.50 730 231.50 232.00 0.50 330 232.00 232.50 0.50 1700 232.50 233.00 0.50 820 233.00 233.50 0.50 2400 233.50 233.60 0.10 6000 233.60 234.00 0.40 62100 234.00 234.50 0.50 >65535 234.50 234.74 0.24 4900 234.74 234.80 0.06 13600 234.80 235.00 0.20 9600 235.00 235.50 0.50 >65535 235.50 236.00 0.50 >65535 236.00 236.50 0.50 >65535 236.50 237.00 0.50 >65535 237.00 237.50 0.50 >65535 237.50 238.00 0.50 >65535 238.00 238.50 0.50 >65535 238.50 239.00 0.50 >65535 239.00 239.50 0.50 >65535 239.50 240.00 0.50 >65535 240.00 240.25 0.25 6700 240.25 240.50 0.25 12800 240.50 240.90 0.40 7200 240.90 241.00 0.10 10100 241.00 241.17 0.17 6100 241.17 241.50 0.33 13100 241.50 242.00 0.50 3100 242.00 242.15 0.15 7200 242.15 242.50 0.35 23200 242.50 243.00 0.50 1800 243.00 243.20 0.20 710 243.20 243.50 0.30 11300 243.50 243.80 0.30 18600 243.80 244.00 0.20 3200 244.00 244.50 0.50 3800 244.50 245.00 0.50 >65535 245.00 245.50 0.50 2500 245.50 246.00 0.50 3400 246.00 246.50 0.50 620 246.50 247.00 0.50 440 PLN23-069 135S 587780.362 6410634.04 544.934 55 -60 228.50 229.00 0.50 2400 191.7 308 229.00 229.50 0.50 1300 229.50 230.00 0.50 310 PLN23-070 135S 587764.928 6410620.11 544.8 54 -62 232.00 232.50 0.50 300 185.1 353 232.50 233.00 0.50 <300 233.00 233.50 0.50 440 240.00 240.50 0.50 320 240.50 241.00 0.50 480 241.00 241.50 0.50 <300 241.50 242.00 0.50 1400 242.00 243.50 1.50 <300 243.50 244.00 0.50 520 244.00 244.50 0.50 350

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

