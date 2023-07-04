Anzeige
04.07.2023 | 09:18
Everest Global Plc - Investment in UK wine retailer

Everest Global Plc - Investment in UK wine retailer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2023

Everest Global plc

("Everest" or the "Company")

Investment in UK wine retailer

Everest has entered into an agreement to provide a loan to Precious Link (UK) Limited ("Precious Link"), a wine retailer, incorporated and registered in England and Wales, located within the Southeast of England.

The loan is for a sum of £200,000, is unsecured and attracts interest at 10 per cent. per annum payable monthly in arrears. The loan is repayable on demand by the Company and is repayable on 5 business days' notice from Precious Link.

The strategy of the Company has been to develop a group with a focus on food, agriculture and agricultural related products. The Company believes Precious Link operates in a complementary sector and therefore the loan to Precious Link could assist the Company in expanding its activities into the wider food and beverage sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following:

Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive OfficerRob Scott, Non-Executive Director +44 (0) 776 775 1787+27 (0)84 6006 001
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897

