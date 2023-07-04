Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TCM Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TCM Group A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 July 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060915478 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: TCM Group ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,363,713 shares (DKK 1,036,371.30) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 149,925 shares (DKK 14,992.50) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,513,638 shares (DKK 1,051,363.80) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 66,7 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TCM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 145918 ----------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153463