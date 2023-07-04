First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 July 2023. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. Name: Astralis -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061155785 -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 57,990,893 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 35,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 58,025,893 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184125 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASTRLS -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153464