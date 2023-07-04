Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023
WKN: A2PVKE | ISIN: DK0061155785 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NU
Frankfurt
04.07.23
08:04 Uhr
0,212 Euro
-0,007
-3,20 %
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2023 | 09:46
120 Leser
First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 5 July 2023. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



Name:              Astralis     
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061155785   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 57,990,893 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             35,000 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  58,025,893 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          184125      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ASTRLS      
--------------------------------------------------









For further information, please call Certified Adviser: EY Godkendt
Revisionspartnerselskab

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153464
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
