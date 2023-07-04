Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558 | Ticker-Symbol: 89P
Frankfurt
04.07.23
10:48 Uhr
0,500 Euro
+0,003
+0,60 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAVISTER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAVISTER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2023 | 09:46
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Clavister Holding AB receives observation status (366/23)

Today, July 4, 2023, Clavister Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors
had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Clavister Holding AB (CLAV, ISIN code SE0005308558, order book ID 100970) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.