Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Clavister Holding AB receives observation status (366/23)

Today, July 4, 2023, Clavister Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Clavister Holding AB (CLAV, ISIN code SE0005308558, order book ID 100970) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.