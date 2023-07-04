Scientists have developed a technique for producing AZO and i-ZnO/AZO bilayer structures in solar cells that greatly improves cell efficiency and durability. Using a low power deposition method that avoids raising the substrate temperature, the team achieved a power conversion efficiency of 9.53% with good transmittance.An international research team has designed a copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGSe) solar cell based on an ultrathin aluminum-doped zinc oxide (AZO) film with strong sheet resistance. "We employed a low power deposition method for the production of AZO and i-ZnO/AZO bilayer ...

