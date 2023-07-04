WIZTRUST SAS: Wiztopic becomes Wiztrust

Created by Jérôme Lascombe and Raphaël Labbé, Wiztopic is the publisher of the solution that helps communication departments to manage, distribute and measure the performance of their content.In 2020, they created Wiztrust the new blockchain based certification platform for corporate information. Nearly a third of companies listed in Paris and and communications teams in 60 countries use Wiztrust.Today, they announce that Wiztopic is adopting the Wiztrust brand with the ambition of being the only solution on the market to offer an integrated platform for PR management, corporate information governance and protection of all stakeholders against misinformation.

As the Yes Men's false Adidas press release showed again last January, companies are more and more often victims of disinformation schemes. The irruption of AI in communication also reinforces the scope of "dark PR" actions. Beyond the reputational damage, the consequences for companies can be very serious, especially on their stock value or the confidence of their investors.

In concrete terms, how does that work? Before sending a press release, the communication team will certify the authenticity of the document with its Wiztrustaccount. At the other end of the chain, investors or journalists will be able to verify the authenticity of the press release by posting it on https://protect.wiztrust.com/

The software will then compare the metadata of the two files and tell the user in real time if the file he has received is indeed certified by its issuer, therefore authentic, or if it is not certified and requires another verification with the issuer.

For Jérôme Lascombe, co-founder of Wiztrust:

"Being able to quickly identify the authenticity of a source is the promise that Wiztrust makes to the media, investors and its customers. In this game, the blockchain is infallible".

For Raphaël Labbé, co-founder of Wiztrust:

"Adopting Wiztrust is the guarantee of integrating an ecosystem of trust protecting its members from the fake news that threatens them".

About Wiztrust

Wiztrust is the N°1 solution to manage, certify, distribute and measure communication performance.

With Wiztrust PR, communicators can improve the governance of their PR. With Wiztrust Protect, they can protect themselves from misinformation. Finally, with Wiztrust Data, they will be able to give meaning to the data generated by their actions and optimize communication reporting.

Wiztrust creates an ecosystem of trust by bringing together many companies around the fight against fake news. Its solutions are used in particular by L'Oréal, Total Energies, Schneider Electric, Allianz, Axa, Air Liquide, BNP Paribas, Capgemini.

Based in Paris, Wiztrust now has users in more than 60 countries.

