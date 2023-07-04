Marathon Gold is currently building its first gold mine in Newfoundland. The company is still comparatively lowly valued on the stock market and is trading near its five-year low. It offers opportunities for long-term investors who want to build positions in the gold sector.

Newfoundland: Titanic and Gold Rush

Newfoundland is Canada's large Atlantic island, off which the Titanic sank in 1912 and a few weeks ago an expedition failed. The island is about seventy times the size of Gran Canaria, but there was also a gold rush here that broke out decades ago and attracted quite a few junior exploration companies. Marathon Gold (MOZ | 0.81 C$) has been the most successful so far on this vast island in terms of concrete results. The company is currently building the largest gold mine in the Atlantic region of Canada. Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project is already fully funded and 27% complete (as of March 31). The stock is nevertheless trading near its 5-year low, providing opportunities for risk-averse investors. Note: You are reading this article on one of our partner sites? Then you should come to our website, because there all graohics, charts and links are displayed directly and correctly. This way.

A real insider tip for private investors

Marathon Gold is covered by no less than eight bank analysts - a very high number for a company with a stock market value of only 395 million C$. Someone searching YouTube for interviews with the CEO, CFO or chief geologist will find only limited coverage. There is hardly a junior mining company that does so little advertising. Although the company is well known among institutional investors, this stock is probably still an insider tip for most private investors.

Mining financing with renowned partners

If you work your way through Marathon Gold's press releases, you will learn that the decision to build the mine was announced on September 1, 2022. Its construction costs of US$ 350 million have already been more than fully financed with renowned partners:

In September 2022, a capital increase ("bought deal") of 150 million US dollars took place with the broker Canaccord Genuity as lead manager. The price per unit (shares and warrants) was US$1.10. In January 2023, a bond agreement already concluded in March 2022 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...