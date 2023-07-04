MCPHY ENERGY SA: HyCC contracts McPhy and Technip Energies for green hydrogen project Djewels

State-of-the-art green hydrogen plant to be constructed by Technip Energies and operated by HyCC

The plant will use innovative "Augmented McLyzer" technology from McPhy

The plant will have a production capacity of 3,000 tons per year, reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 27,000 tons per year in support of the European climate goals

emissions by up to 27,000 tons per year in support of the European climate goals The innovative project is supported by a consortium of European companies that are willing and able to lead in the realization of green hydrogen projects

Djewels B.V., 100% owned by HyCC, has contracted McPhy for the electrolyser supply and Technip Energies for the design and construction of the planned 20 megawatt green hydrogen plant. The contract is subject to a final investment decision for the project, which HyCC aims to take later this year.

Djewels will be a state-of-art electrolysis facility located in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The plant will be operated by HyCC using electrolysers from McPhy to produce up to 3,000 tons of green hydrogen per year from renewable power and water. The green hydrogen can be used by OCI Methanol Europe for the production of renewable methanol to reduce CO 2 -emissions by up to 27,000 tons per year. Other companies supporting the project include Gasunie, DeNora and Hinicio.

Djewels will be the first plant at this scale using "Augmented McLyzer" technology from McPhy with higher current density, providing flexibility in production with reduced spatial requirements. This is an important development to enable the scale-up of green hydrogen production in support of the decarbonization of European industries and climate goals.

Djewels is a flagship project for the Province of Groningen and the wider Hydrogen Valley in the Northern Netherlands, supporting sustainable development of regional industries. Its development was supported by the regional Waddenfonds. The project also receives support from the Clean Hydrogen Partnership (former FCH-JU) and has applied for a grant from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs to support the deployment of this innovative technology.

Marcel GALJEE, Managing Director of HyCC, says: "Green hydrogen production needs to significantly scale-up in the coming years if we want to reach the European climate goals for 2030. This means we need to deploy innovative technology at scale to gain practical experience. The work of Technip Energies and technology from McPhy allow us to do exactly that."

Jean-Baptiste LUCAS, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: "Collaborating with a major industrial company for an emblematic green hydrogen production project in Europe represents a major step forward for McPhy and the green hydrogen sector. There are significant projects set up over the last few years, now entering their implementation phase, and we have the resources to seize these growth opportunities."

About DJEWELS

Djewels will demonstrate the operational readiness of a 20 MW electrolyser for the production of renewable methanol in real-life industrial and commercial conditions. It will help bring the technology from TRL 7 to TRL 8 and lay the foundations for the scale-up of innovate green hydrogen technology. The project is supported by HyCC, Gasunie, OCI, McpHy, DeNora and Hinicio and will be located in Delfzijl Chemical Park in the Netherlands, where HyCC's shareholder Nobian already operated an existing chlor-alkali electrolysis facility.

The project is supported by the Dutch Waddenfonds and received funding from the Clean Hydrogen partnership (former FCH-JU) under grant agreement No 826089. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research innovation programme and the Netherlands, Italy, France, and Belgium.

About HyCC

HyCC (the Hydrogen Chemistry Company) is a leading industrial partner for safe and reliable green hydrogen supplies and circular chemistry solutions to enable the transition to zero-carbon industry. Building on over 100 years of experience in electrolysis and our leadership in safety, we realize pioneering water electrolysis projects to supply industries with zero-carbon hydrogen from renewable power and water. From making sustainable steel to circular jet fuels - we believe that green hydrogen is the key to providing a growing population with essential products, with zero emissions to realize more sustainable economic development. HyCC is a joint venture of European essential chemical company Nobian and Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group, via the Macquarie Green Investment Group Energy Transition Solutions (MGETS) fund.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

