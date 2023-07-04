BOIRON: Press release on suspension of listing

Messimy, July 4, 2023, 12:00 pm CET

BOIRON has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its share (FR0000061129 - BOI) on the Euronext Paris market as of the publication of this press release, pending publication of a forthcoming press release.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

