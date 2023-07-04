Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 | ISIN: FR0000061129 | Ticker-Symbol: BON
Frankfurt
04.07.23
08:00 Uhr
39,150 Euro
+0,300
+0,77 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,50039,55012:39
Actusnews Wire
04.07.2023 | 12:23
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOIRON: Press release on suspension of listing

Messimy, July 4, 2023, 12:00 pm CET

BOIRON has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its share (FR0000061129 - BOI) on the Euronext Paris market as of the publication of this press release, pending publication of a forthcoming press release.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpydaMmYYm7KyGltZpyXZ2JmaJxlx2KYaGXLxmFpk57FamphmJxhmp3HZnFhnGpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80758-20230704_boiron_pr-suspension_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.