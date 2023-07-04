The "Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}), Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $35.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 241.44 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Haematococcus pluvialis market across Europe, current market trends, size, recent developments, and the forecast till 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand for natural astaxanthin for nutraceuticals, growing demand for natural food colorants, and increasing awareness of clean-label products. However, the high production cost is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The rising demand for natural astaxanthin and the growing use of natural astaxanthin in poultry and aquaculture is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the complex production process for Haematococcus pluvialis is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the increasing need for natural self-grooming products is a prominent trend in the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market.

Companies Mentioned

E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)

Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)

Roquette Klotze GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

DAESANG Corporation (Korea)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel)

AstaReal Group (Japan)

BEIJING GINGKO GROUP (BGG) (U.S.)

FENCHEM (China)

PIVEG Inc. (U.S.)

Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Algalif Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland)

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile)

BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria)

Sea Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Algicel Biotecnologia e Investigacao Lda (Portugal)

Astaxa GmbH (Germany)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the revenue generated by the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market?

At what rate is the Europe demand for Haematococcus pluvialis projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market?

What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which product and application segments create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key country-level trends in this market? Which countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market?

Who are the major players in the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Natural Astaxanthin in the Nutraceuticals Industry

4.2.2. Growing Demand for Natural Food Colorants

4.2.3. Rising Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Undefined Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2. High Production Costs

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Need for Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Astaxanthin

4.4.2. Increasing Use of Natural Astaxanthin in Poultry and Aquaculture Feed

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Complexities in Haematococcus Pluvialis Production

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Increasing Need for Self-Grooming Products

4.7. Key Buyers of Natural Astaxanthin

5. Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Astaxanthin Ingredients

5.2.1. Astaxanthin Oleoresin

5.2.2. Beadlets

5.2.3. Whole Biomass Powder

5.2.4. Water Dispersible Powder

5.3. Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products

5.3.1. Capsules/Softgels

5.3.2. Tablets

6. Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Assessment by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Nutraceuticals

6.3. Aquaculture and Animal Feed

6.4. Cosmetics

6.5. Food and Beverages

6.6. Pharmaceuticals

7. Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Assessment by Country/Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. Germany

7.3. U.K.

7.4. Italy

7.5. France

7.6. Sweden

7.7. Spain

7.8. Russia

7.9. Netherlands

7.10. Denmark

7.11. Poland

7.12. Rest of Europe

8. Competition Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.3.1. Industry Leaders

8.3.2. Market Differentiators

8.3.3. Vanguards

8.3.4. Emerging Companies

8.4. Vendor Market Positioning

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

