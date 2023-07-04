QEM has shortlisted three non-binding indicative bids to develop, own and operate 1 GW of proposed wind and solar energy to power its planned vanadium mining and oil shale project in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Spanish energy giant Acciona Energia, Italy's Enel Green Power, and a joint bid from Australian energy heavyweight Origin and Sydney-based renewables outfit Energy Estate have been shortlisted to deliver what would be one of Queensland's largest renewable energy projects. QEM said the bidding process to deliver the 1 GW capacity project had generated strong interest ...

