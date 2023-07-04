Germany's shutdown of nuclear power plants in April did not result in a ramp-up of lignite-fired power plants, despite concerns. Instead, there has been a significant increase in the share of renewables in the electricity mix, and the proportion of coal-generated electricity has fallen by more than 20%.From pv magazine Germany Electricity in Germany has become cheaper and cleaner since its last three nuclear power plants were shut down, according to new data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. Net electricity production from lignite and hard coal has decreased by more ...

