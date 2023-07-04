France's first hybrid project consists of a 5 MW PV plant and a 24 MW wind farm. Real-time communication between the two installations facilitates the injection of electricity into the network.From pv magazine France Sorégies, a French gas and electricity supplier, has commissioned the first hybrid wind-solar power plant in France. The project includes a 5 MW PV plant installed on a landfill site in Savigné, located in the Vienne department of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, and a 24 MW wind farm deployed in the neighboring municipality of Saint Macoux. "The necessary development of renewable ...

