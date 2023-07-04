Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023

WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Stuttgart
04.07.23
15:07 Uhr
0,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2023 | 16:10
164 Leser
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Thursday 20 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.


The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.


Aberdeen, 4 July 2023


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Awilco Drilling - Notice of EGM July 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57011262-a467-40bc-97b4-2377fef68951)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
