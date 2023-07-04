Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Jeremy J. Prevost for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Mr. Jeremy J. Prevost Takes the Helm at Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric, Steers Success as Owner and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2023 / Jeremy J. Prevost has earned his rightful place in Marquis Who's Who, joining the ranks of esteemed individuals chosen for their exceptional contributions. Selected based on their current reference value and remarkable achievements, this prestigious inclusion highlights Mr. Prevost's position, visibility, and prominence in the field.

As a dynamic leader in the electrical, HVAC, and plumbing industry, Mr. Prevost assumed the role of owner and chief executive officer at Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric in Phoenix in 2021. With a strong presence in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Mesa, he skillfully manages a proficient team of over 35 licensed, bonded, and insured technicians who specialize in a diverse range of services.

Maintaining an exemplary record with the Better Business Bureau, Mr. Prevost's dedicated employees consistently surpass customer expectations and remain available round the clock for emergency services. Emphasizing his unwavering integrity, he extends the President's Guarantee to each customer, ensuring the utmost satisfaction for all work performed in their homes. In addition to being a valued member of The Electric League of Arizona and the Arizona Heat Pump Council, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric holds certifications as an approved contractor for the Salt River Project, as well as Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas. Furthermore, the company is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and carries comprehensive general liability and workers' compensation insurance.

Looking ahead, Mr. Prevost envisions expanding Tucker Hill's presence to other states, with a focus on Arizona, Nevada, and California, projecting revenues exceeding $300 million annually.

Throughout his career, Mr. Prevost has transitioned from mid-sized enterprises to large private equity groups, successfully overseeing over 40 mergers and acquisitions while revitalizing companies within the home services industry. He has also owned multiple thriving businesses, including Greenstar Home Services, Blue Apple Electric, Roger the Plumber, and 4 Eco Services, with combined annual revenues surpassing $50 million and an impressive fleet of over 190 trucks. Additionally, Mr. Prevost served as the vice president of the western region for American Residential Services, a renowned division contributing to a $500 million dollar operation.

With a deep-rooted commitment to giving back, Mr. Prevost actively supports various local causes, including the Amanda Hope Childhood Cancer Foundation in Phoenix, the Vegas Shepherd Rescue, and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

During his limited leisure time, Mr. Prevost cherishes the opportunity to create cherished memories and explore new horizons with his daughter, Grace Ann.

