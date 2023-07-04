Blackacre Software Inc.: Blackacre Pro Announces Integration with Clio to Make the Practice of Law Radically More Efficient

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2023 / Blackacre Software Inc. ("Company" or "Blackacre Software") produces leading edge artificial intelligence-powered legal practice management software for private legal practice and in-house legal teams. The Company's flagship solution, Blackacre Pro, a cloud-based legal-task delegation software, provides a set of powerful tools for legal managers to delegate work and assess current and predict future capacity of legal professionals. This suite of productivity and team management solutions is expected to make the practice of law radically more efficient.

The Company is pleased to announce the integration of Blackacre Pro with Clio - the global leader in legal technology. Clio's cloud-based legal practice management, legal payments, client intake and legal CRM software streamline law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 100+ countries and approved by 90+ bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an unparalleled app ecosystem-integrating with many solutions, now including Blackacre Pro.

The Company chose Clio as Blackacre Pro's primary integration partner early on, due to Clio's robust CRM functionality and wide adoption among legal professionals. Made by lawyers, for lawyers, Blackacre Pro is designed to elevate the Clio experience and streamline legal-team processes and alleviate workflow bottlenecks.

"Integrating with Clio is a pivotal step that allows us to solidify our cutting-edge AI-driven team management and delegation software by leveraging Clio's solid functionality as a legal CRM and practice management tool," said William A. Musani, CEO, Blackacre Software Inc.

Blackacre Pro allows legal professionals and managers the capability to assess current capacity and predict future capacity to better streamline legal workflows and resources. Using its intuitive interface, team leaders are able to delegate tasks and track their progress with ease. This new AI-driven platform represents the future of legal task delegation.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Blackacre Pro into our growing app ecosystem," said Hemant Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Clio. "This integration reflects our ongoing efforts to expand our platform and support lawyers adapting to a new era of AI-driven capabilities. With Blackacre Pro's AI driven software, customers can achieve greater efficiency and profitability with transparent team management and delegation software. This partnership enhances our commitment to connecting legal professionals with innovative tools that suit the specific needs of their practice."

The Blackacre Pro integration with Clio is available now on the Clio App Directory.

About Blackacre Software Inc. (Blackacre Pro)

Blackacre Software Inc. produces leading edge AI-driven legal practice management software for private legal practice and in-house legal teams. The Company was founded by William A. Musani, a former HR executive turned lawyer and Min Woo, a highly seasoned CTO. The Company's mission is to equip lawyers and legal managers with the tools they need to practice in an efficient, transparent, and profitable way.

Learn more at blackacrepro.com.

Media Contact :

William A. Musani, CEO, Blackacre Software Inc. (Blackacre Pro)

info@blackacrepro.com

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms-to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products - Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw - to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

Media Contact :

Pamela Smith, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Clio

1-800-347-8314

pamela.smith@clio.com

