Hoshine says it will build its first solar panel factory in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang province. Hoshine Silicon said this week that it is expanding into solar panel manufacturing with an 8 GW module factory in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang province. It will invest $205 million in the facility, following its previous ventures into PV glass manufacturing and polysilicon production. Risen Energy said this week that it has signed a panel supply agreement with Athein Holding Pte Ltd. for 1 GW of 23.89%-efficient solar panels based on heterojunction technology. JinkoSolar said this week that it has a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...