Research Dive: Global Insurance Brokerage Market Predicted to Make a Strong Comeback in the Post-Pandemic Period at a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2022 to 2031 Timeframe

The global insurance brokerage market is expected to witness a prominent growth by 2031, due to the rising demand for insurance products among consumers globally. Regionally, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global insurance brokerage market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $570,765.4 million and rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Insurance Brokerage Market

The report has divided the insurance brokerage market into the following segments:

Insurance Type: life insurance and property & casualty insurance

The increasing occurrence of natural disasters, changing risk landscape, changing customer expectations, and the entry of new players are expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast years.

Many retail brokers and agents are investing in digital technologies to provide online services for increasing sales and margins which is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

The increasing awareness of the advantages of insurance coverage and government measures among consumers of this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Dynamics of the Global Insurance Brokerage Market

The rising demand for insurance products such as life insurance, health insurance, house insurance, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the insurance brokerage market during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the increasing integration of IT and analytic solutions in the insurance brokerage industry and the rising provision of professional solutions and services are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast years. However, the direct purchase of insurance by clients is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing investments made by insurance brokers and agents in digital technologies such as adopting digital tools and resources via insurance portals, exchange websites, digital distribution methods, and others to raise sales and profitability. This is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Insurance Brokerage Market

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has negatively impacted the insurance brokerage market, likewise various other industries. The government implemented lockdowns, and the closure of public institutions, private organizations, and numerous insurance brokerage firms across various developing nations have decreased the demand for insurance policies during the pandemic. Moreover, many shareholders of publicly traded insurance brokerage firms withdrew their investments to raise money to meet their regular needs, which has further declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Insurance Brokerage Market

The major players of the insurance brokerage market include

Hub International

Truist Insurance Holdings

Lockton

Arthur J. Gallagher

Acrisure LLC

AON PLC

Alliant Insurance Services Inc.

Marsh & McLennan

Willis Towers Watson PLC

Brown & Brown

These players are mainly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2022, HBSC, the world's largest banking and financial services organization signed an agreement with Marsh & McLennan, a global professional services firm. With this agreement, HBSC aimed to provide world-class insurance products to their customers which are currently not available in their portfolio.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

