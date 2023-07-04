Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 109,605
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 60,181.41
During the second half of 2022, the following shares were traded:
PURCHASES
89,591 shares
186,805.39
667 transactions
SALES
91,658 shares
196,627.82
555 transactions
As a reminder, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 111,672
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 50,359.02
It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
Number of shares: nil
? Cash: 750,000.00
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
APPENDIX
Purchases
Sales
Number of shares
Number of shares
Number of shares
Number of shares
Number of shares
Number of shares
TOTAL
667
89 591
186 805,39
555
91 658
196 627,82
02/01/2023
0
0
0
3
703
1107,23
03/01/2023
11
1316
2013,35
0
0
0
04/01/2023
3
550
837,98
10
996
1535,83
05/01/2023
0
0
0
4
714
1108,84
06/01/2023
0
0
0
4
840
1317,96
09/01/2023
11
777
1208,93
0
0
0
10/01/2023
15
1614
2435,69
3
950
1460,53
11/01/2023
1
2
2,96
1
100
149
12/01/2023
4
814
1187,79
1
3
4,46
13/01/2023
3
336
496,41
6
1000
1494,6
16/01/2023
11
1232
1832,35
8
1729
2606,47
17/01/2023
3
304
460,38
8
2573
3894,75
18/01/2023
7
1133
1681,49
2
250
375
19/01/2023
11
588
862,3
3
586
867,98
20/01/2023
15
1311
1860,05
1
250
357,5
23/01/2023
19
2081
2889,47
9
1521
2215,34
24/01/2023
4
1000
1380,4
13
1728
2480,03
25/01/2023
6
869
1223,55
4
435
639,45
26/01/2023
3
266
368,33
5
214
300,97
27/01/2023
5
862
1199,82
4
730
1047,92
30/01/2023
0
0
0
4
798
1147,52
31/01/2023
0
0
0
4
944
1404,77
01/02/2023
3
276
425,1
6
1072
1670,28
02/02/2023
0
0
0
4
1001
1604,1
03/02/2023
4
490
800,66
11
2018
3355,33
06/02/2023
10
1487
2490,58
1
1000
1705
07/02/2023
0
0
0
5
500
846,3
08/02/2023
0
0
0
7
2601
4477,88
09/02/2023
11
992
2023,08
27
6390
13257,97
10/02/2023
2
206
494,4
28
4974
12147,5
13/02/2023
13
986
2763,07
24
2678
7846,81
14/02/2023
25
2117
5641,59
13
801
2266,83
15/02/2023
23
1973
4969
13
1781
4630,42
16/02/2023
0
0
0
15
977
2616,5
17/02/2023
6
791
2214,17
4
868
2429,36
20/02/2023
8
415
1138,97
10
629
1744,41
21/02/2023
24
3975
10687,98
13
2456
6600,25
22/02/2023
4
800
2211,04
6
934
2587,27
23/02/2023
4
786
2197,26
3
2240
6309,63
24/02/2023
1
250
700
2
500
1400
27/02/2023
32
4062
10722,06
9
2037
5384,2
28/02/2023
2
102
260,1
7
391
987,67
01/03/2023
1
80
208
14
1134
2967,68
02/03/2023
2
337
874,04
2
600
1590
03/03/2023
0
0
0
6
1355
3574,49
06/03/2023
10
809
2111,57
1
178
468,14
07/03/2023
0
0
0
8
2550
6725,88
08/03/2023
4
394
1067,94
11
1083
2929,41
09/03/2023
1
210
579,6
4
934
2608,29
10/03/2023
1
300
840
5
369
1038,44
13/03/2023
5
480
1354,18
0
0
0
14/03/2023
1
200
560
5
2000
5600
15/03/2023
1
250
700
4
2000
5600
16/03/2023
3
210
588
4
2000
5600
17/03/2023
20
3173
8464,61
3
600
1660,98
20/03/2023
24
6728
16053,01
7
930
2271,06
21/03/2023
1
150
348
0
0
0
22/03/2023
11
1416
3250,57
4
241
555,89
23/03/2023
6
790
1827,03
32
3059
7354,75
24/03/2023
9
1374
3371,25
0
0
0
27/03/2023
4
470
1137,4
1
100
242
28/03/2023
9
1280
3062,02
0
0
0
29/03/2023
1
600
1428
0
0
0
30/03/2023
1
408
971,04
0
0
0
31/03/2023
5
667
1566,72
0
0
0
03/04/2023
1
250
575
3
121
279,51
04/04/2023
1
102
234,6
0
0
0
05/04/2023
7
1121
2534,24
3
440
1016,4
06/04/2023
22
4815
10163,5
4
650
1396,2
11/04/2023
10
1085
2116,08
1
500
975
12/04/2023
1
20
39
2
200
393
13/04/2023
18
4399
8206,33
8
1180
2290,14
14/04/2023
2
200
367,64
7
542
1010,07
17/04/2023
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/04/2023
1
19
36,58
6
1005
1960,96
19/04/2023
4
467
910,98
0
0
0
20/04/2023
0
0
0
3
750
1464,98
21/04/2023
2
434
850,64
3
213
420,68
24/04/2023
8
590
1159
1
300
592,5
25/04/2023
8
1401
2664,42
13
1500
2943
26/04/2023
6
1010
1979,6
1
27
53,06
27/04/2023
13
880
1692,24
2
200
380
28/04/2023
5
639
1206,11
0
0
0
02/05/2023
0
0
0
0
0
0
03/05/2023
1
121
227,48
0
0
0
04/05/2023
13
1521
2816,44
2
925
1734,38
05/05/2023
9
1041
1828,2
4
110
196,1
08/05/2023
0
0
0
2
145
247,95
09/05/2023
2
150
256,4
1
130
222,95
10/05/2023
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/05/2023
3
383
652,36
2
171
293,01
12/05/2023
3
540
917,78
9
1181
2066,63
15/05/2023
0
0
0
4
1055
1952,49
16/05/2023
1
100
186
0
0
0
17/05/2023
1
9
16,74
1
85
158,53
18/05/2023
1
210
391,65
1
5
9,33
19/05/2023
0
0
0
3
310
581,25
22/05/2023
2
330
618,09
1
3
5,63
23/05/2023
6
728
1354,23
1
3
5,6
24/05/2023
1
1
1,87
7
1478
2772,88
25/05/2023
1
75
141
0
0
0
26/05/2023
3
347
650,63
0
0
0
29/05/2023
0
0
0
1
350
656,25
30/05/2023
13
1415
2616,76
2
95
171
31/05/2023
0
0
0
3
110
198,55
01/06/2023
12
2730
4673,49
4
357
627,14
02/06/2023
2
260
448,19
3
1460
2511,2
05/06/2023
0
0
0
7
572
1000,03
06/06/2023
1
100
180
3
89
160,65
07/06/2023
12
1800
3163,32
4
161
283,36
08/06/2023
1
24
42,24
0
0
0
09/06/2023
1
12
21,12
2
102
180,03
12/06/2023
0
0
0
4
485
882,7
13/06/2023
7
1101
1939,3
0
0
0
14/06/2023
9
1110
1896,1
0
0
0
15/06/2023
1
14
23,8
1
200
340
16/06/2023
1
500
850
1
59
100,6
19/06/2023
3
675
1136,77
1
100
170
20/06/2023
6
530
884,09
5
1205
2027,29
21/06/2023
1
57
96,05
0
0
0
22/06/2023
1
15
25,28
0
0
0
23/06/2023
0
0
0
2
239
405,92
26/06/2023
2
221
376,21
0
0
0
27/06/2023
2
148
251,1
0
0
0
28/06/2023
11
752
1260,95
0
0
0
29/06/2023
1
50
82,5
0
0
0
30/06/2023
0
0
0
1
800
1320
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO
Web site: www.geneuro.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230704031510/en/
Contacts:
GeNeuro's contacts:
GeNeuro
Jesús Martin-Garcia
Chairman and CEO
+41 22 552 4800
investors@geneuro.com
NewCap (France)
Louis-Victor Delouvrier Mathilde Bohin (investors)
+33 1 44 71 98 52
Arthur Rouillé (media)
+33 1 44 71 94 98
geneuro@newcap.eu