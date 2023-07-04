Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 109,605

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 60,181.41

During the second half of 2022, the following shares were traded:

PURCHASES 89,591 shares 186,805.39 667 transactions SALES 91,658 shares 196,627.82 555 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 111,672

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 50,359.02

It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: nil

? Cash: 750,000.00

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Purchases Sales Number of shares Number of shares Number of shares Number of shares Number of shares Number of shares TOTAL 667 89 591 186 805,39 555 91 658 196 627,82 02/01/2023 0 0 0 3 703 1107,23 03/01/2023 11 1316 2013,35 0 0 0 04/01/2023 3 550 837,98 10 996 1535,83 05/01/2023 0 0 0 4 714 1108,84 06/01/2023 0 0 0 4 840 1317,96 09/01/2023 11 777 1208,93 0 0 0 10/01/2023 15 1614 2435,69 3 950 1460,53 11/01/2023 1 2 2,96 1 100 149 12/01/2023 4 814 1187,79 1 3 4,46 13/01/2023 3 336 496,41 6 1000 1494,6 16/01/2023 11 1232 1832,35 8 1729 2606,47 17/01/2023 3 304 460,38 8 2573 3894,75 18/01/2023 7 1133 1681,49 2 250 375 19/01/2023 11 588 862,3 3 586 867,98 20/01/2023 15 1311 1860,05 1 250 357,5 23/01/2023 19 2081 2889,47 9 1521 2215,34 24/01/2023 4 1000 1380,4 13 1728 2480,03 25/01/2023 6 869 1223,55 4 435 639,45 26/01/2023 3 266 368,33 5 214 300,97 27/01/2023 5 862 1199,82 4 730 1047,92 30/01/2023 0 0 0 4 798 1147,52 31/01/2023 0 0 0 4 944 1404,77 01/02/2023 3 276 425,1 6 1072 1670,28 02/02/2023 0 0 0 4 1001 1604,1 03/02/2023 4 490 800,66 11 2018 3355,33 06/02/2023 10 1487 2490,58 1 1000 1705 07/02/2023 0 0 0 5 500 846,3 08/02/2023 0 0 0 7 2601 4477,88 09/02/2023 11 992 2023,08 27 6390 13257,97 10/02/2023 2 206 494,4 28 4974 12147,5 13/02/2023 13 986 2763,07 24 2678 7846,81 14/02/2023 25 2117 5641,59 13 801 2266,83 15/02/2023 23 1973 4969 13 1781 4630,42 16/02/2023 0 0 0 15 977 2616,5 17/02/2023 6 791 2214,17 4 868 2429,36 20/02/2023 8 415 1138,97 10 629 1744,41 21/02/2023 24 3975 10687,98 13 2456 6600,25 22/02/2023 4 800 2211,04 6 934 2587,27 23/02/2023 4 786 2197,26 3 2240 6309,63 24/02/2023 1 250 700 2 500 1400 27/02/2023 32 4062 10722,06 9 2037 5384,2 28/02/2023 2 102 260,1 7 391 987,67 01/03/2023 1 80 208 14 1134 2967,68 02/03/2023 2 337 874,04 2 600 1590 03/03/2023 0 0 0 6 1355 3574,49 06/03/2023 10 809 2111,57 1 178 468,14 07/03/2023 0 0 0 8 2550 6725,88 08/03/2023 4 394 1067,94 11 1083 2929,41 09/03/2023 1 210 579,6 4 934 2608,29 10/03/2023 1 300 840 5 369 1038,44 13/03/2023 5 480 1354,18 0 0 0 14/03/2023 1 200 560 5 2000 5600 15/03/2023 1 250 700 4 2000 5600 16/03/2023 3 210 588 4 2000 5600 17/03/2023 20 3173 8464,61 3 600 1660,98 20/03/2023 24 6728 16053,01 7 930 2271,06 21/03/2023 1 150 348 0 0 0 22/03/2023 11 1416 3250,57 4 241 555,89 23/03/2023 6 790 1827,03 32 3059 7354,75 24/03/2023 9 1374 3371,25 0 0 0 27/03/2023 4 470 1137,4 1 100 242 28/03/2023 9 1280 3062,02 0 0 0 29/03/2023 1 600 1428 0 0 0 30/03/2023 1 408 971,04 0 0 0 31/03/2023 5 667 1566,72 0 0 0 03/04/2023 1 250 575 3 121 279,51 04/04/2023 1 102 234,6 0 0 0 05/04/2023 7 1121 2534,24 3 440 1016,4 06/04/2023 22 4815 10163,5 4 650 1396,2 11/04/2023 10 1085 2116,08 1 500 975 12/04/2023 1 20 39 2 200 393 13/04/2023 18 4399 8206,33 8 1180 2290,14 14/04/2023 2 200 367,64 7 542 1010,07 17/04/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/04/2023 1 19 36,58 6 1005 1960,96 19/04/2023 4 467 910,98 0 0 0 20/04/2023 0 0 0 3 750 1464,98 21/04/2023 2 434 850,64 3 213 420,68 24/04/2023 8 590 1159 1 300 592,5 25/04/2023 8 1401 2664,42 13 1500 2943 26/04/2023 6 1010 1979,6 1 27 53,06 27/04/2023 13 880 1692,24 2 200 380 28/04/2023 5 639 1206,11 0 0 0 02/05/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/05/2023 1 121 227,48 0 0 0 04/05/2023 13 1521 2816,44 2 925 1734,38 05/05/2023 9 1041 1828,2 4 110 196,1 08/05/2023 0 0 0 2 145 247,95 09/05/2023 2 150 256,4 1 130 222,95 10/05/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/05/2023 3 383 652,36 2 171 293,01 12/05/2023 3 540 917,78 9 1181 2066,63 15/05/2023 0 0 0 4 1055 1952,49 16/05/2023 1 100 186 0 0 0 17/05/2023 1 9 16,74 1 85 158,53 18/05/2023 1 210 391,65 1 5 9,33 19/05/2023 0 0 0 3 310 581,25 22/05/2023 2 330 618,09 1 3 5,63 23/05/2023 6 728 1354,23 1 3 5,6 24/05/2023 1 1 1,87 7 1478 2772,88 25/05/2023 1 75 141 0 0 0 26/05/2023 3 347 650,63 0 0 0 29/05/2023 0 0 0 1 350 656,25 30/05/2023 13 1415 2616,76 2 95 171 31/05/2023 0 0 0 3 110 198,55 01/06/2023 12 2730 4673,49 4 357 627,14 02/06/2023 2 260 448,19 3 1460 2511,2 05/06/2023 0 0 0 7 572 1000,03 06/06/2023 1 100 180 3 89 160,65 07/06/2023 12 1800 3163,32 4 161 283,36 08/06/2023 1 24 42,24 0 0 0 09/06/2023 1 12 21,12 2 102 180,03 12/06/2023 0 0 0 4 485 882,7 13/06/2023 7 1101 1939,3 0 0 0 14/06/2023 9 1110 1896,1 0 0 0 15/06/2023 1 14 23,8 1 200 340 16/06/2023 1 500 850 1 59 100,6 19/06/2023 3 675 1136,77 1 100 170 20/06/2023 6 530 884,09 5 1205 2027,29 21/06/2023 1 57 96,05 0 0 0 22/06/2023 1 15 25,28 0 0 0 23/06/2023 0 0 0 2 239 405,92 26/06/2023 2 221 376,21 0 0 0 27/06/2023 2 148 251,1 0 0 0 28/06/2023 11 752 1260,95 0 0 0 29/06/2023 1 50 82,5 0 0 0 30/06/2023 0 0 0 1 800 1320

