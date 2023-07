VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

For Immediate Release 30 June 2023

Resignation of Director for VanEck UCITS ETFs plc (the "Company")

The Directors of the Company wish to announce the resignation of Bruce J. Smith from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 30 June 2023.

