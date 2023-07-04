Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
04.07.2023 | 18:24
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.5%
RWE6.1%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.9%
Drax Group5.8%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.6%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.5%
Grenergy Renovables4.1%
Clearway Energy A Class4.0%
SSE3.7%
Foresight Solar Fund3.5%
Bonheur3.4%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.4%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.9%
National Grid2.6%
Northland Power2.3%
Opdenergy 2.3%
Iberdrola2.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.2%
Enefit Green1.8%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.8%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.7%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.6%
Eneti1.6%
Cadeler1.3%
China Suntien Green Energy1.3%
Greencoat Renewable1.1%
US Solar Fund1.1%
7C Solarparken1.1%
Omega Energia1.0%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.8%
China Everbright Environment0.8%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.6%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.5%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.3%
Polaris Renewable Energy0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.2%
Clearvise0.2%
Alternus Energy0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

At close of business on 30 June 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £44.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds37.4%
Renewable energy developers32.1%
Renewable focused utilities8.2%
Energy storage6.8%
Biomass generation and production5.8%
Renewable technology and service3.3%
Electricity networks2.6%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency1.3%
Waste to energy0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.1%
Europe (ex UK)32.2%
Global21.0%
North America7.6%
Latin America2.3%
China2.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%
