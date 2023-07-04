Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.5% RWE 6.1% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.9% Drax Group 5.8% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.6% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.5% Grenergy Renovables 4.1% Clearway Energy A Class 4.0% SSE 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.5% Bonheur 3.4% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.4% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.9% National Grid 2.6% Northland Power 2.3% Opdenergy 2.3% Iberdrola 2.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% Enefit Green 1.8% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.8% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.6% Eneti 1.6% Cadeler 1.3% China Suntien Green Energy 1.3% Greencoat Renewable 1.1% US Solar Fund 1.1% 7C Solarparken 1.1% Omega Energia 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.8% China Everbright Environment 0.8% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.6% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.3% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.2% Clearvise 0.2% Alternus Energy 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 30 June 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £44.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 37.4% Renewable energy developers 32.1% Renewable focused utilities 8.2% Energy storage 6.8% Biomass generation and production 5.8% Renewable technology and service 3.3% Electricity networks 2.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 1.3% Waste to energy 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7% 100%