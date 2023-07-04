Medacta Group SA
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
MEDIA RELEASE
Medacta is pleased to announce the first European Peri-Acetabular Osteotomy procedures using the MyPAO Platform, a unique solution for acetabular realignment
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 4 July 2023 - Medacta Group S.A. ("Medacta," SIX: MOVE), a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first MyPAO surgeries in Europe, leveraging Medacta's long-term experience in CT-based planning and expanding the offer of patient-matched solutions for hip preservation procedures.
Designed in collaboration with a group of expert surgeons, MyPAO is an innovative and complete platform based on patient-matched technology to assist the surgeon during periacetabular osteotomy procedures.
The MyPAO Platform consists of a CT-based 3D preoperative planning report, 3D preoperative and postoperative bone models, cortical screws, and patient-specific realignment guides intended to assist in the realignment of the acetabular fragment during periacetabular osteotomies.
"What I value the most about MyPAO is the surgical planning report, which allows me to visualize all the relevant preoperative parameters at a glance. The 3D coverage section of the report, together with 3D printed pre-op and post-op bone models, provides additional support to give a complete overview on how the realignment is going to look like," comments Dr. med. Panayiotis Christofilopoulos, Hôpital de La Tour (Meyrin, Geneva).
The MyPAO surgical planning report includes all the relevant preoperative parameters of the patient's hip and a proposal for the realignment of the acetabulum, complete with a simulation of the corresponding postoperative parameters.
"The MyPAO patient-specific guides are designed to control acetabulum realignment after I perform the osteotomies using my preferred technique. Unlike conventional P.A.O. procedures, the MyPAO guides allow for a faster and more precise correction, reduce X-ray exposure and replicate the preoperative planning. The guides fit well on the patient's bones, making the positioning of the system safe and easy to use," comments Dr. Michel Rahmé, Rhéna Clinique de Strasbourg.
MyPAO is part of our MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions based on cutting-edge technologies designed to improve patient outcomes, healthcare efficiency, and sustainability.
MyPAO is supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on sports medicine procedures and products with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone when discovering new technologies.
Contact?
ABOUT MEDACTA
RELATED TRADEMARKS
Additional features:
File: Medacta is pleased to announce the first European Peri-Acetabular Osteotomy procedures using the MyPAO Platform, a unique solution for acetabular realignment
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medacta Group SA
|Strada Regina
|6874 Castel San Pietro
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 696 6060
|E-mail:
|info@medacta.ch
|Internet:
|www.medacta.com
|ISIN:
|CH0468525222
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1672313
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1672313 04.07.2023 CET/CEST