Middletown, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - ROGO Fastener, a leading automotive products company, provided an added layer of support to participants of The Great Race, a popular vintage car competition. Recognizing the unique demands of this vintage race, ROGO Fastener extended its expert services by offering essential parts and servicing to race participants.

The Great Race, known for its strict adherence to vintage car authenticity, required all participating vehicles to be models from 1974 or earlier. These stringent regulations amplified the potential for vehicular issues during the race. ROGO Fastener's initiative to provide spare parts and servicing proved invaluable to the event's participants.

The race began in St. Augustine, FL, on June 24, with stops in various cities, and culminated in Colorado Springs, CO, on July 2.

In addition to its sponsorship, ROGO Fastener's commitment to The Great Race extended to active participation. The company's CEO, Dan Rogosich, along with his wife Katie, were among the racers, pledging to donate any winnings to charity. Moreover, a ROGO Fastener support vehicle was present throughout the race, ensuring participants who required parts, repairs or service had immediate access to these essential resources.

This level of support represented ROGO Fastener's dedication to fostering and participating in the automotive community, extending beyond their business interests to contribute to the success of events like The Great Race.

About ROGO Fastener

ROGO Fastener, a family-owned business established in 1992, specializes in the provision of high-quality, American-made automotive products. The company's commitment to customer service is demonstrated through its diverse product offerings and fast order processing, making it a trusted supplier for businesses across the U.S.

