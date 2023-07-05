The German authorities reviewed 342 MW of bids and selected 191 MW of projects in the nation's sixth tender. The final prices ranged between €0.0880 ($0.0959)/kWh and €0.1080/kWh. The final average price was €0.1018/kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's sixth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. It reviewed 342 MW of bids and selected 191 MW of projects in the procurement exercise. The final prices ranged between €0.0880kWh and €0.1080/kWh. The final average price came in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...