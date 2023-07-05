Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023

WKN: A3CNEN | ISIN: DK0061535937 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UG
Frankfurt
04.07.23
09:15 Uhr
0,715 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2023 | 09:10
133 Leser
First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN DK0061535937Navn DIGIZUITE



Digizuite A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced
that Luxion Group ApS has decided to launch a conditional voluntary public
offer to the shareholders of Digizuite to buy all shares in Digizuite. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 5 July 2023.





_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045
33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
