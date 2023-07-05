First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN DK0061535937Navn DIGIZUITE Digizuite A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that Luxion Group ApS has decided to launch a conditional voluntary public offer to the shareholders of Digizuite to buy all shares in Digizuite. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 5 July 2023. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66