L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal groupe unveils new research on pigmentation and hormonal variations' impact on women's skin and scalp at World Congress of Dermatology.

Singapore, 5 th July 2023 - today at the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) in Singapore, L'Oréal shared its vision for the future of dermatology by unveiling new research and innovations for skin health. The WCD brings together the world's leading dermatologists, scientists and researchers to discuss the latest advances in dermatology.

Landmark Research

L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) unveiled the results of two global skin health studies conducted by La Roche-Posay (LRP) and Vichy, respectively:

In the largest study of its kind, LRP X surveyed 48,000 people across 34 countries and found that half (50%) suffer from self-reported pigmentary disorders (PD) including vitiligo, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma. Nearly a third (28%) reported a strong impact on quality of life as a result, and 44% of those with a PD reported hiding the visible part of their affected skin.

Vichy presented the findings of a survey of 20,000 women from 20 countries that showed 72% of women feel hormonal variations negatively impact their well-being, and the majority of women (3 out of 4) say skin problems are present or worsen during menstrual periods.

L'Oréal harnesses decades of dermatologist-validated innovation developed by over 4,000 scientists, to deliver new products and services that help better diagnose, prevent and address a range of skin disorders. At WCD, L'Oréal will showcase innovations for skin defense, photoprotection, pigmentation and ageing, underpinned by sustainability and inclusivity.

NovelIngredients and Green Sciences

Mexoryl 400 is the key, patented ingredient in UVMune 400 by La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal's first technology to protect skin against ultra-long UVA and prevent skin damage caused by photoaging, photo pollution, as well as the modification of genes that can lead to skin cancer.

Pro-Xylane by L'Oréal Paris is the first active ingredient obtained through green science, made from natural sugars found in beechwood. Invented more than 20 years ago, the Pro-Xylane molecule was subsequently patented and serves as a benchmark for L'Oréal anti-ageing solutions.

Madecassoside, found in Baume Cicaplast B5 by La Roche-Posay, is made from Centella Asiatica plant leaves, water and ethanol from sugar cane. The plant extract is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, and for helping skin healing.

"We are delighted to return to the World Congress of Dermatology armed with new insights on global skin concerns to complement the important work of the dermatology community," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology, L'Oréal Groupe. "Thanks to extensive research, innovation and growing investments in tech, together we can help address people's most pressing skin and hair concerns - from hyperpigmentation to sun protection, acne, dry skin and beyond - enabling more people to enjoy healthier skin and a greater quality of life."

"Together with the dermatologist community, we are advancing skin health for all people, in their infinite diversity," said Myriam Cohen-Welgryn, Worldwide President, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division. "By helping increase scientific knowledge, creating new, sustainable products and augmented services, and supporting people in need, we are helping extend access to skin health to ever-more people around the world."

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4 000 scientists and 5 500 tech and digital professionals, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

