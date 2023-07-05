Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
05.07.23
08:03 Uhr
8,480 Euro
-0,030
-0,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5208,59010:04
PR Newswire
05.07.2023 | 09:30
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion implements a power line project for Fingrid in Central Finland - increasing security in future electricity transmission capability

HELSINKI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 5 July 2023 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Caverion implements a power line project for Fingrid in Central Finland - increasing security in future electricity transmission capability

Caverion will build a new 110 kV power line to replace an aged power line from Kauppila to Joroinen in Central Finland. The customer in the project is Fingrid, Finland's transmission system operator.

"In order to secure future power transmission capability, Fingrid will replace several power lines. This project also includes a section of approximately 15 km to connect the Niinimäki wind farm to the grid," says Tommi Olsson, Project Manager, Fingrid.

The project includes the demolition of the old power line and replacing the old wooden power line columns with new steel columns. The length of the power line to be replaced is approximately 57 km.

"Wind power investments are progressing rapidly. The functionality of the grid and power transmission play a key role in offering clean electricity for consumption and industrial investments in Finland. We can help our customers in the green transition, as we can offer an extensive range of services for the entire energy sector," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Caverion already has the first section, approximately 41 km, of the project under construction. This section from Hämeenlahti, Jyväskylä to the Kauppila substation in Kangasniemi will be completed in spring 2024. The second section from Kauppila to Hännilä, will be completed by the end of 2025. On average the project will employ around 20 people during the construction period.

The value of the project is approximately EUR 11 million for Caverion.

Read more about our services

For further information, please contact:
Elina Engman,
Head of Caverion Industry division,
elina.engman@caverion.com,
tel. +358 50 351 4673

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3800271/2173128.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-high-voltage-technicians,c3197479

Caverion high voltage technicians

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-implements-a-power-line-project-for-fingrid-in-central-finland--increasing-security-in-future-electricity-transmission-capability-301869964.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.