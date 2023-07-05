Goldbeck and CEE Group say that their new 155 MW solar plant is now selling electricity to Engie under a 10-year power purchase agreement. The project is located on a former agricultural site.From pv magazine Germany German energy asset manager CEE Group and project developer Goldbeck Solar have switched on a 155 MW solar power plant in Gumtow, Germany. The Döllen solar farm, built in one year, sells power to French energy company Engie under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA), as confirmed by the two companies. The project, situated on a former agricultural site, was built by Goldbeck Solar ...

