Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2023 | 10:02
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BEE Incorporations: BEE Sense Becomes the First in Asia to Integrate With Arc Platforms on Multiple Categories for LEED O+M Certification

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / BEE Sense, a leading building performance monitoring and reporting system developed by BEE Incorporations, has achieved a significant milestone by integrating with the Green Business Certification Inc.'s (GBCI) Arc platform on multiple categories for LEED O+M ?ertification. This integration marks a significant achievement as it makes BEE Sense the first monitoring system in Asia to support three RESET standards on energy, water, and air quality. By harnessing the power of this comprehensive performance monitoring system, building managers can effectively track their progress, ensure compliance with required criteria, and make necessary adjustments to achieve LEED O+M certification.

BEE Sense Becomes the First in Asia to Integrate with Arc Platforms on Multiple Categories for LEED

BEE Sense Becomes the First in Asia to Integrate with Arc Platforms on Multiple Categories for LEED

LEED v4.1 O+M certification requires ongoing monitoring and maintenance of a building's performance. To successfully achieve the certification, a project needs to collect and report data on various performance metrics, including energy, water, waste, transportation, and human experience, such as occupant satisfaction and indoor environmental quality (IEQ). This is where the Arc platform comes in.

Arc is a digital platform developed by GBCI that enables building owners and operators to track their performance in the five core metric areas aligned with LEED v4.1 O+M categories. BEE Sense utilizes advanced sensors and analytics to provide real-time data on energy, water, and air quality. This data is transmitted to the Arc platform, allowing building managers to track their progress and make necessary adjustments to achieve the certification.

In addition to energy, water, and air quality parameters, BEE Sense's comprehensive monitoring system offers a suite of tools and features for portfolio management, data visualization, machine-learning analytics, and automated reporting. By integrating with the Arc platform, BEE Sense simplifies LEED v4.1 O+M certification by providing comprehensive data on all core metric areas.

With an impressive project portfolio of over 300 projects, BEE Sense is trusted by renowned brands that prioritize sustainability. Its user-friendly and scalable solutions enable clients to achieve their sustainability objectives while creating comfortable and healthy environments for customers.

The integration of BEE Sense with the Arc platform demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation. BEE Sense continues to deliver value to building owners and managers seeking LEED v4.1 O+M certification by enhancing their buildings' sustainability.

About BEE Sense

BEE Sense is a cloud-based platform that seamlessly collects, organizes, and analyzes indoor environmental quality (IEQ), energy, and water data in real time. This smart monitoring tool is designed to optimize environmental monitoring and reporting. Fully integrated with Arc and RESET, BEE Sense helps to achieve various green building certifications, such as LEED, WELL, RESET, and Arc.

Contact Information

Alessandro Bisagni
Founder & President
a.bisagni@bee-inc.com
+852.9190-6155

SOURCE: BEE Incorporations

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765594/BEE-Sense-Becomes-the-First-in-Asia-to-Integrate-With-Arc-Platforms-on-Multiple-Categories-for-LEED-OM-Certification

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.