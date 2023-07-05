Renac Power's new series of AC chargers can be used with all electric vehicles (EVs) and PV systems. The devices support intelligent valley price charging and dynamic load balancing, in addition to optimizing charging with surplus solar.Chinese inverter supplier Renac Power recently unveiled its new AC chargers with multiple working modes. The newly released EV charger line includes 7 kW, 11 kW, and 22 kW devices suitable for 50/60 Hz frequency grid integration. Renac Power's AC charger is able to charge EVs with 100% renewable energy from surplus solar and work in sync with on-site energy storage ...

