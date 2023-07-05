Article by ESCEO-IOF (under auspices of WHO Collaborating Centre for Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Health and Aging) Expert Working Group published in Osteoporosis International1 recommends the use of Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) software in clinical practice for the management of primary and secondary osteoporosis.

TBS bone texture analysis software, relates to bone microarchitecture, and is recommended by the Expert Working Group as useful for guiding clinical decisions on osteoporosis treatment initiation and to monitor the effect of treatment alongside bone mineral density (BMD) and clinical risk factors within clinical context.

Medimaps Group, a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image-processing software for assessing bone health, announced today the publication of an expert paper in Osteoporosis International1. The peer-reviewed article provides endorsed guidance to clinicians looking to enhance the assessment and management of osteoporosis with Medimaps Group TBS iNsight software for patient benefit.

Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures every year, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. It represents a huge personal and economic toll as disability and mortality increase following a hip or vertebral fracture. In fact, fragility fractures represent the third most common cause of death, after ischemic heart disease and dementia; and 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over age 50 will experience osteoporosis fractures2,3. While effective therapeutic treatments have come to the market, identification of high risk patients requiring treatment, and compliance to treatment constitute a critical gap in clinical practice4

"Significant new clinical evidence has accumulated since our last review in 20155. TBS is confirmed to predict fragility fractures in men and women, regardless of ethnicity, and independent of BMD and clinical risk factors, including FRAX. The greatest clinical utility of TBS is for patients who are close to a FRAX or BMD T-score treatment intervention threshold. Assessing information related to bone microarchitecture in addition to bone density and clinical risk factors provides a more complete assessment to inform management decisions for the benefit of the patient", said Prof. Eugene McCloskey, co-author and Professor in Adult Bone Disease from the Department of Oncology and Metabolism at Sheffield University, UK.

"We are also pleased to note that worldwide experts appointed by the ESCEO and IOF under the auspices of WHO Collaborating Centre for Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Health and Aging, recommend the use of the TBS deep-tech bone texture software to help initiate appropriately the treatment decision and measure patient response to therapy over the longer-term. This represents a major enhancement for patient management because more complete monitoring, along bone density, may enable better adherence to treatment and better outcomes for patients," said Prof. Didier Hans, co-founder and CEO of Medimaps Group, the creator of the TBS iNsight software.

Authored by an international Expert Working Group appointed by the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis (ESCEO) and the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the article includes a comprehensive systematic review of 96 high quality clinical studies published since 2015, leading to 22 statements supporting the value of the TBS software for fracture risk prediction, treatment initiation and monitoring of primary osteoporosis. Moreover, TBS was shown to be especially effective for the diagnosis and treatment monitoring of secondary causes of osteoporosis, such as chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes and glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis where TBS may be decreased despite normal BMD.

References

Shevroja, et al., 2023. Update on the clinical use of trabecular bone score (TBS) in the management of osteoporosis: results of an expert group meeting organized by the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO), and the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) under the auspices of WHO Collaborating Center for Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Health and Aging. Osteoporos Int (2023). Published online: July 01, 2023: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00198-023-06817-4 Kanis, et al., 2021. SCOPE 2021: a new scorecard for osteoporosis in Europe. Archives of Osteoporosis (2021) 16: 82 International Osteoporosis Foundation, Facts and statistics: https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/facts-statistics/epidemiology-of-osteoporosis-and-fragility-fracturesref_bottom_1 McCloskey, et al., 2021. The osteoporosis treatment gap in patients at risk of fracture in European primary care: a multi-country cross-sectional observational study. Osteoporosis International, 32, pp.251-25 Harvey, et al., 2015, Trabecular bone score (TBS) as a new complementary approach for osteoporosis evaluation in clinical practice, Bone, Volume 78, Pages 216-224

About TBS iNsight

Recommended in over 30 medical guidelines worldwide and published in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific articles, TBS iNsight (Osteo) is a medical image processing device seamlessly integrated into dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners, and/or X-rays and CT PACs systems, used to measure BMD to detect bone fragility. The software provides deep tech bone texture analysis related to bone micro-architecture and complements BMD measuring and clinical risk factors to refine the management of osteoporosis without further examination or radiation. TBS iNsight is commercially available in 60 countries worldwide and benefits from dedicated reimbursement CPT codes in the USA.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group is a Swiss-based company developing and marketing software as a medical device solutions. Our medical imaging software applications are developed with the patient in mind, and are based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities, providing healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow. Our lead product TBS iNsight (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis, and is established as the gold standard for bone texture assessment in clinical practice. Learn more at https://www.medimapsgroup.com.

