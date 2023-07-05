Israel's new underwater transmission line span approximately 150 km from Ashkelon to Haifa in the north. The government says the new cable may be connected to a submarine transmission line that Israel, Greece and Cyprus plan to build in the Mediterranean Sea.Israel's National Planning and Construction Council has approved a new project to build a submarine cable along its national coastline. It said the Ministry of Energy has already examined and approved the transmission line, which will span 150 km from Ashkelon in the south to Haifa in the north. The Israeli government said that the maritime ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...