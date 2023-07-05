ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
23-Jun
22-Jun
Change
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
23.3
24.4
-5 %
71.1
75.9
-6 %
144.7
156.2
-7 %
Central Europe
35.8
24.4
47 %
99.2
64.7
53 %
190.1
123.9
53 %
East Europe
28.4
24.3
17 %
93.1
76.7
21 %
185.6
160.0
16 %
South & West Europe
21.7
12.9
68 %
62.3
36.6
70 %
111.3
74.7
49 %
The Baltics
6.8
5.2
31 %
21.4
16.4
30 %
42.5
34.7
22 %
North America
6.5
7.9
-18 %
19.3
18.5
4 %
38.9
32.6
19 %
Asia-Pacific
4.4
7.1
-38 %
14.3
17.9
-20 %
29.9
34.3
-13 %
Africa
1.0
0.7
43 %
3.3
1.8
83 %
7.1
3.2
122 %
Zinzino
127.9
106.9
20 %
384.0
308.5
24 %
750.1
619.6
21 %
Faun Pharma
8.4
8.4
0 %
20.5
21.0
-2 %
48.1
44.3
9 %
Zinzino Group
136.3
115.3
18 %
404.5
329.5
23 %
798.2
663.9
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
