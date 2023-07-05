Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
PR Newswire
05.07.2023 | 11:30
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Jun

22-Jun

Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

23.3

24.4

-5 %

71.1

75.9

-6 %

144.7

156.2

-7 %

Central Europe

35.8

24.4

47 %

99.2

64.7

53 %

190.1

123.9

53 %

East Europe

28.4

24.3

17 %

93.1

76.7

21 %

185.6

160.0

16 %

South & West Europe

21.7

12.9

68 %

62.3

36.6

70 %

111.3

74.7

49 %

The Baltics

6.8

5.2

31 %

21.4

16.4

30 %

42.5

34.7

22 %

North America

6.5

7.9

-18 %

19.3

18.5

4 %

38.9

32.6

19 %

Asia-Pacific

4.4

7.1

-38 %

14.3

17.9

-20 %

29.9

34.3

-13 %

Africa

1.0

0.7

43 %

3.3

1.8

83 %

7.1

3.2

122 %

Zinzino

127.9

106.9

20 %

384.0

308.5

24 %

750.1

619.6

21 %

Faun Pharma

8.4

8.4

0 %

20.5

21.0

-2 %

48.1

44.3

9 %

Zinzino Group

136.3

115.3

18 %

404.5

329.5

23 %

798.2

663.9

20 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3800385/ab0b5cbdd00d8143.pdf

2306 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q2-2023-301870011.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.