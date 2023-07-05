Hicks Nurseries Invests in Its Future With Extensive Store Renovation

Celebrates 170th Anniversary with Continued Commitment to Innovation

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest garden center, announced the commencement of an extensive store renovation project in celebration of its 170th anniversary. The store makeover aims to bring the customer shopping experience to new heights by revamping the main interior sections and transforming the exterior front entrance into a stunning glass façade.

Hicks Nurseries, Westbury, New York

Rendering of the new Hicks Nurseries storefront set to be unveiled September 2023.



The much-anticipated renovation will bring a fresh and modern look to Hicks Nurseries while preserving its longstanding legacy as the premier destination for gardening and landscaping enthusiasts. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the redesigned interior will create a seamless flow, making it easier than ever to explore the vast section of plants, flowers, gardening tools, seasonal décor, and outdoor living essentials that Hicks Nurseries has to offer. Shoppers can look forward to an enhanced layout, updated fixtures, improved signage and lighting, and an all-new checkout.

Established in 1853, Hicks Nurseries is a sixth-generation family-owned business that is known for innovation. In 2019, they introduced an elevated shopping experience in the nursery yard with paved walkways and over a dozen permanent garden displays to provide an effortless way to select trees and shrubs.

During the renovation process, Hicks Nurseries remains fully operational. "The nursery is open during construction with a new entrance by the north parking lot," said Nate Jackson, VP of Operations. "Our team did a phenomenal job with the temporary layout of the store to ensure customers will be able to find everything they need for summer gardening."

The newly renovated store is expected to be unveiled in the first week of September, marking a new chapter in Hicks Nurseries' rich history.

For more information, visit https://hicksnurseries.com.

ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress-free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products, including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal decor and more. They also offer complete landscape design services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

