iFabric Corp Announces the Successful Results of the Clinical Trial Utilizing Protx2 Treated Scrubs

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA.TO)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provides an update on the outcome of the clinical trial conducted by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA").

"I am pleased to announce the receipt of exciting results in respect of our recent clinical trial," stated Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric. "The objective of the trial was to empirically demonstrate the reduction in bacterial loads on PROTX2 treated scrubs vs standard off the shelf untreated scrubs, when used in a healthcare environment. Three sets of scrubs were produced for the trial; one set treated with ProTX2 only, a second set with Protx2 and our proprietary DWR (durable water repellant) technology and, a third set with no technologies applied (the control)," continued Mr. Karon.

"The summary of the trial findings is that both the PROTX2 and the PROTX2 with DWR treated scrubs demonstrated statistically significant reductions in bacterial loads on the surfaces of scrubs, as compared to untreated scrubs. The term statistically significant is used to describe a result that is highly unlikely to occur by chance alone in a natural environment. The results achieved in the study demonstrate that our proprietary technologies were uniquely responsible for the reduction in bacterial loads witnessed throughout the trial. The next and final phase of this trial is to submit the study to a recognized medical journal for peer review. Once completed, we will press release a summary of the final peer review findings.

I would like to congratulate Mr. Giancarlo Beevis (President and CEO of IFTNA) and his team, who were instrumental in the design and execution of this study, which was conducted in the United States at the MermorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, Irvine, California," concluded Mr. Karon.

ABOUT ProTX2

ProTX2® is a powerful eco-friendly technology that provides antibacterial, antimicrobial, antimold, anti-mildew, and anti-odor protection. When treated, each textile fiber is fundamentally transformed through PROTX2®'s technology, providing proprietary unrivaled protection against pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections as well as the toughest odors, for medical and performance textiles.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

