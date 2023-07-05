Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) announced its wholly owned subsidiaries have received, in aggregate, $1.2 million related to research tax incentives from the Austrian and Australian governments for research expenditures performed in 2021 and 2022. The funds were received as part of government incentive programs to conduct critical research and development within those countries. The funds will be used to support Kiora's ongoing research initiatives aimed at advancing its pipeline of potential treatments for rare, orphan, and underserved eye diseases.

Of particular significance among the qualifying research is Kiora's clinical trial of KIO-301, a potential treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which is currently underway in Australia. Retinitis pigmentosa is a degenerative eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss, often leading to blindness. Kiora believes that KIO-301, a molecular photoswitch, holds tremendous promise in restoring vision for patients with inherited and age-related retinal degeneration. Early results from the ongoing open label trial show KIO-301 is safe and able to restore lost vision due to RP. The research and development incentive in Australia will enable Kiora to further advance this program, and to bring hope to individuals affected by this devastating disease.

"Our strategy of efficient R&D operations in countries like Austria and Australia allow us to accelerate clinical timelines and de-risk programs." said Brian M. Strem, PhD, President and CEO of Kiora. "These funds, along with future anticipated credits, enable us to continue our groundbreaking research and development efforts, bringing us closer to providing effective treatments for patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases. We look forward to continuing to work with dedicated research teams in these countries to bring our products to the marketplace."

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis (OPRA). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a chemically cross-linked form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

