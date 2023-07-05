Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown AI' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has achieved global go-to-market co-selling status with Microsoft Corp., accelerating the adoption of the Company's AI-powered Co-Pilot products for software developers. Four months after the commercial launch of Railtown AI's proprietary AI products on March 20, 2023 (available on the Company's website at www.railtown.ai/pricing and the Microsoft Azure partner network), Microsoft has determined Railtown AI's products are qualified to be sold independently or alongside Microsoft's flagship software engineering services Azure Cloud, Azure Devops, Github Co-pilot, and Application Insights.

This milestone signifies that Railtown AI has met Microsoft's criteria for co-selling, fostering collaboration and visibility within the Microsoft ecosystem. This status enables Railtown AI to drive deeper collaboration and go-to-market momentum as the Company works with Microsoft's 7,000 account executives to implement a global sales program.

When it comes to co-selling with Microsoft, there are three channels:

Direct customer - with 4 million monthly active users in AppSource and Azure Marketplace in more than 140+ global geographies.

- with 4 million monthly active users in AppSource and Azure Marketplace in more than 140+ global geographies. Partner-to-partner - jointly sell through Microsoft's powerful partner ecosystem.

- jointly sell through Microsoft's powerful partner ecosystem. Seller-engaged - Microsoft sellers facilitate engagements between partners and customers, generating new opportunities.

Significance of Achieving Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Railtown AI's achievement of Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status brings a host of advantages, empowering the Company to showcase its products and services directly to customers and gain visibility among sellers through the commercial marketplace. Furthermore, the Company can capitalize on the esteemed Microsoft brand and its global presence to foster customer trust and reinforce relationships with partners and clients.

This strategic milestone will extend Railtown AI's market reach, providing access to Microsoft's extensive customer base and facilitating collaborative selling. Moreover, it opens doors to valuable resources, support, and exposure, nurturing business growth opportunities. Overall, attaining Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status bolsters the Company's credibility, amplifies market prospects, and positions the Railtown AI for potential success within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Cory Brandolini, Co-founder and CEO of Railtown AI Technologies states, "Reaching Co-Sell status with Microsoft exposes the Company's AI solutions to Microsoft's vast sales network at no cost to the Company. We made the strategic decision early on to build our AI technology on top of Microsoft's Azure cloud and to fully integrate with all of Microsoft's flagship software engineering services like Azure Devops, Github and Application Insights with a goal of providing a complete end to end AI solution within Microsoft's developer ecosystem. On average Developers spend approximately 40% of their time on non-productivity tasks like debugging. Railtown's AI technology along with Github Copilot complement each other, forming a perfect combination to solve this problem."

Achieving Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

To achieve Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status, Railtown AI has had to meet several criteria, including maintaining an active Microsoft Partner Network membership, offering a portfolio of solutions that align with Microsoft's focus areas, and having co-sell ready solutions that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft products. Additionally, the Company had to have a market presence supported by customer references, possess robust sales and marketing capabilities, be enrolled in the Partner Center, and activate the co-sell motion by registering and agreeing to the associated terms.

Marwan Haddad Co-founder and CTO of Railtown AI Technologies states, "I am proud that our product has reached new heights by achieving Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status. This great milestone not only exemplifies our dedication to innovation but also signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our customers. With our cutting-edge technology, we're empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era, backed by the confidence and support of a global tech leader like Microsoft."

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI is a cloud-based Generative AI platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. Our Generative AI Co-Pilot solutions have been purposely built with a single goal in mind, to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs and accelerate developer velocity.

The Company's proprietary AI technology, designed to empower innovation and enhance quality, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace starting at an affordable price of USD$15.99 per month.

