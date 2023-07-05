GLS-Si has invested CNY 8 billion ($1.1 billion) in a new cell factory in Wuhu, China. It said manufacturing activities will start in August.GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, is expected to soon finish building its new 20 GW TOPCon solar module factory in Wuhu, in China's Anhui province. "Manufacturing activities at the new facility should begin in August," GCL-Si executive president, Thomas Zhang, told pv magazine. Zhang said that the new factory will supply solar cells to the company's three module plants, with plans to achieve a combined capacity of 30 GW by ...

