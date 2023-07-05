Affidea BV: Affidea expands in Portugal with the acquisition of Clínica Radiologia de Albufeira and Clínica do Coração do Alentejo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, a leading European provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services, and Centres of Excellence (in Cancer Care and Orthopaedics), proudly announces the successful acquisition of Clínica Radiologia de Albufeira and Clínica do Coração do Alentejo. With this strategic move, Affidea enters the vibrant region of Algarve, while expanding its presence in Evora, where the company already operates a medical centre with diagnostic imaging and a wide span of outpatient services, including specialist consultations and day surgery.

Radiologia de Albufeira, with its impressive 28-year history, has gained a distinguished reputation as a diagnostic imaging clinic in Algarve. Offering a comprehensive range of radiology services, including Magnetic Resonance, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Mammography, X-rays, and Bone Densitometry exams, the clinic has consistently remained at the forefront of technological advancements, scientific developments, and clinical practices.

Clínica do Coração do Alentejo, established in 2009, stands as a reference centre for cardiology in Evora region. The clinic not only excels in cardiology but also offers a diverse range of services in other sub-specialties such as Psychiatry, Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Pneumology, Rheumatology, and Urology.

Affidea's decision to acquire these clinics is aligned with the strategic direction to enlarge its clinical services portfolio with new out-of-hospital services, better addressing the needs of the local communities, while expanding its geographic footprint throughout the country.

Miguel Santos, Country Manager of Affidea Portugal, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Clínica Radiologia de Albufeira and Clínica do Coração do Alentejo into the Affidea family. These acquisitions prove our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services and expanding our reach to more regions in Portugal. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to enhance the patient experience and continue providing high-quality diagnostics and outpatient services to the local communities."

Guy Blomfield, CEO of Affidea Group, commented: "These acquisitions are another significant milestone in our growth journey, and they mark the fifth successful investment this year, following the recently announced expansions in Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, and the UK. We now operate 332 centres across 15 countries, serving over 12 million patients annually. Today, we are excited to further expand our presence in Portugal, a market with immense potential. It is a testament to our commitment to continuously invest in strategic acquisitions that align with our ambition of adding more out-of-hospital services in a variety of specialties, complementing our advanced diagnostics suite, and allowing us to offer more accessible high-quality medical services to the communities we serve."

With these acquisitions, Affidea Portugal welcomes an additional 80 professionals to its team, with more than 50% being doctors. This not only strengthens Affidea's clinical capabilities but also underscores its commitment to providing outstanding medical expertise to patients and referrals across Portugal.

About Affidea Portugal

In Portugal, Affidea (www.affidea.pt) is one of the largest providers of diagnostic imaging, clinical analyses, and outpatient services, with 23 clinics, and 3 laboratories, covering more than 400 blood collection points, and being present in 4 hospital units. Every year, Affidea Portugal sees more than 1.5 million patients and works with more than 1,500 professionals.

About Affidea Group

Affidea Group (www.affidea.com) is Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital, and cancer care services. Founded in 1991, the company operates over 332 medical centres in 15 countries, serving more than 12 million patients annually. Due to its high standards in patient safety, Affidea is the most awarded provider of medical imaging services in Europe. More than 80% of the award-winning centres with 5 stars on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars, accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, are Affidea centres. In June 2022, Affidea was awarded the Diagnostic Provider of the Year Award at the Health Investor Awards, and in September, the company won the Diagnostics and Primary Care Award at Laing Buisson Awards 2022.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/affidea-expands-in-portugal-with-the-acquisition-of-clinica-radiologia-de-albufeira-and-clinica-do-coracao-do-alentejo-301870053.html