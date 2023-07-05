Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, announced today that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation"), commencing July 4, 2023, to provide trading, market stabilization and liquidity services for the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and applicable legislation. Generation will trade the common shares of Delivra Health (the "Shares") on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Shares.

Under the issuer trading services agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to pay Generation a fee of C$7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes and subject to an annual increase of 3% commencing on the second anniversary of the Generation Agreement (the "Generation Fee"). The Generation Fee will be payable quarterly in advance. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will commence on July 5, 2023 and last for six months, and such term will be automatically renewed for a subsequent six month period unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice by the Company to Generation. Generation will also have the right to terminate the Generation Agreement at any time upon prior written notice to the Company.

No stock options are being granted and no compensation other than as stated above is payable in connection with the engagement. Generation and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the Generation Agreement, neither Generation nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's Shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. Generation, established in 1998, is a Toronto-based, independently owned, investment dealer providing innovative solutions for institutional, corporate and individual clients in Canada and abroad.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to regulatory approval of the transactions contemplated by the Generation Agreement, and the ultimate term of the services to be provided by Generation.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated May 23, 2023, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Chief Financial Officer

IR@delivrahealth.com

1-877-915-7934

