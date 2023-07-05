India's WindStream Energy Technologies has developed a hybrid wind-solar street light system for hilly, coastal, and rural areas.From pv magazine India India's WindStream Energy Technologies has developed a hybrid wind-solar-powered LED street light system that generates more energy per square foot than a solar street light. It recently launched the off-grid lighting system by installing it at the Hyderabad campus of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. The off-grid LED street light system includes solar modules, a wind turbine, backup batteries, a controller, and an ...

