EcoOnline announces acquisition of Ecometrica, a Leader in Climate Metrics and ESG Software

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoOnline, a leading EHS and ESG software provider, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ecometrica, a global ESG and Sustainability software leader. This strategic acquisition increases EcoOnline's presence in the ESG market and further enhances the company's existing platform capabilities, solidifying its position as an ESG software market leader across Europe, the UK, and North America. Together, EcoOnline and Ecometrica will deliver a broad ESG solution with strong capabilities in Carbon Accounting, ESG Framework reporting, Climate Risk, Environmental Compliance and more, enabling companies to systematically work to reduce their environmental footprint and comply with existing and future regulations.

Chris Joseph, Chairman of EcoOnline says, "The acquisition of Ecometrica provides a robust addition to our suite of solutions at EcoOnline. We know EHS data plays a critical role in ESG performance reporting, and many organisations currently struggle to bring a unified data strategy together. Our goal is to offer a holistic approach to ESG management, providing our clients with comprehensive solutions to manage, report, and deliver healthier, safer, and more responsible business."

Dr Richard Tipper MBE, Chairman and Co-Founder of Ecometrica says, "We were immediately struck by the complementary nature of the EcoOnline and Ecometrica product suites. The combined entity will have an unrivalled depth and breadth of service offerings on health, safety, and ESG to bring the best-in-class sustainability reporting to the EcoOnline product suite. This comes at an ideal time for regulations coming into place in North America and Europe."

Ecometrica is a market-leading sustainability software company that has been offering best-in-class climate accounting and reporting solutions since 2008, enabling companies to comply with the latest legislation. The Ecometrica Platform was built from the ground up by subject-matter experts who have delivered thousands of assessments and contributed to making the practice of greenhouse gas accounting the robust mission-critical practice it is today. Its modules cover a range of metrics including GHG emissions, ESG, TCFD, deforestation and biodiversity. Ecometrica's platform delivers robust, accurate and transparent climate accounting and is considered by many to be the gold-standard of reporting.

David Metcalfe, CEO of Verdantix says, "Demand for ESG reporting and workflows is surging on a global basis. Global spend on ESG reporting software is set to surge from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $4.3 billion in 2027. EcoOnline's acquisition of ESG and climate software solution, Ecometrica, underscores EcoOnline's commitment to these important trends and increasing buyer focus on the nexus of EHS and ESG."

Integrating Ecometrica with EcoOnline's EHS and ESG will provide organisations with an increased ability to manage and leverage the data spread broadly across sustainability, employee health and safety and environmental compliance programs. This acquisition is a key step in EcoOnline's journey to build a leading global software vendor dedicated to the mission of protecting our people and the environment.

For more information, please contact Raphaela Mandel at: raphaela.mandel@ecoonline.com.

EcoOnline is a leading Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) software solutions provider. For over two decades, EcoOnline has been dedicated to making workplaces safer by providing organisations of all sizes with user-friendly EHSQ software that creates engagement and operational excellence.

By developing user-friendly digital software that improves the flow of information and streamlines all documentation needed to reduce risks due to factors in the workplace, EcoOnline's solutions solve real challenges with severe impact. Through a comprehensive platform that extracts and analyses intelligent business data, all organisations can drive efficiency while safeguarding their workforce, customers, the environment, and company reputation.

Today, EcoOnline helps 10,000 customers in over 80 industries to effectively spot risks and incidents, take corrective actions and protect employees, contractors, customers, the public, and the environment.

Supported by 900+ purpose-driven employees based in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, and New Zealand, EcoOnline enables companies to create healthier, safer, and more sustainable workplaces.

Established in 2008, Ecometrica provides the most rigorous, audit ready, yet simple to use GHG (greenhouse gas) accounting and climate risk software, enabling companies to accurately monitor their global climate impact and comply with legislation. In addition, Ecometrica tracks the impact and resilience of supply chains to monitor natural resources around the world, and as such, are CDP's only gold partner across climate, forests and water. With offices in the UK and North America, their software has been used by numerous globally renowned companies as well as governments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoonline-announces-acquisition-of-ecometrica-a-leader-in-climate-metrics-and-esg-software-301870120.html