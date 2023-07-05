RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Provides Business Update

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) ("RVL" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company organized in Ireland focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy or low-lying eyelids, in adults, today announced that, as authorized by the Board of Directors, the Company has been considering certain strategic alternatives. These include discussions to acquire a specific potential counterparty in an all stock strategic transaction and discussions with potential financing sources regarding incremental funding for the combined company in the event such a transaction is consummated. This strategic transaction, if consummated, would result in a more diversified aesthetics company with meaningful revenue and synergies. In addition, the Company is in business development discussions with other parties to further enhance the business on a go-forward basis.



There is no certainty that the Company will enter into a strategic transaction or that any financing will be consummated. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "targets," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, its discussions with a potential counterparty to a strategic transaction and financing sources. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. In particular, discussions with the potential counterparty to a transaction, as well as potential financing sources, may terminate for any or no reason and anticipated synergies may not be realized. Additional important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the following: UPNEEQ's ability to reach market acceptance by clinicians and patients; our ability to successfully commercialize UPNEEQ; our customers' willingness to pay the price we charge for UPNEEQ; the results of our marketing and sales expenditures; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for UPNEEQ; UPNEEQ's ability to produce its intended effects; failures of or delays in clinical trials or other delays in obtaining regulatory approval or commencing product sales for new products; the impact of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2023, and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.

