Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boozt AB - increase in number of shares due to conversion

The number of shares of Boozt AB will be changed as per 6 July 2023. ISIN SE0009888738 ---------------------------------------- Name: Boozt AB ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,809,262 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 735,359 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,544,621 shares ---------------------------------------- Short name: BOOZT DKK ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208253 ---------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153785