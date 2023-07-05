Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
WKN: A2DR6B | ISIN: SE0009888738 | Ticker-Symbol: BOK
05.07.23
11:45 Uhr
9,830 Euro
-0,080
-0,81 %
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boozt AB - increase in number of shares due to conversion

The number of shares of Boozt AB will be changed as per 6 July 2023.



ISIN          SE0009888738   
----------------------------------------
Name:         Boozt AB     
----------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,809,262 shares
----------------------------------------
Change:        735,359 shares  
----------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,544,621 shares
----------------------------------------
Short name:      BOOZT DKK    
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     208253      
----------------------------------------









_______________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153785
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
