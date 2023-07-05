Spetz Inc.: Spetz Announces Completion of Efficiency Plan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ), (OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce it had completed its efficiency plan, which the Company had referenced earlier this year in its press release dated May 18, 2023.

As part of the plan, the company reduced its workforce by 47%, reduced operational costs, and cut expensive technology expenses.

The company's revenues were not affected by the efficiency plan and are in line with expectations.

"We are happy to share that we have completed the efficiency plan. We are confident that the efficiency plan will position us for long-term success" said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz Inc. "We worked very hard to not affect the financial and operational results. This efficiency plan gave us the opportunity to dive into the small details and improve all of our operations. I believe we are now a healthier company."

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

