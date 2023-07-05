BrightRock Gold Corp. Engages SpecTIR to Complete Hyperspectral Testing of the Midnight Owl Lithium Project - Results to be Provided within 60 days of Test Run

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on the development of the Midnight Owl Lithium Project, under technical guidance from Stantec Consulting Ltd. (Stantec), has engaged SpecTIR to conduct hyperspectral testing utilizing Fixed Wing Fly-Over.

Hyperspectral imaging, which utilizes spectroscopy, will identify minerals or deposits of geological materials to better plan and analyze potential extraction sites. The Midnight OWL testing will be at Military Grade spacing of VNIR/SWIR 1.0m GSD + LWIR 2.0m GSD. The testing will encompass the entirety of the Midnight Owl Project as well as all recent expansions.

Hyperspectral data plays an increasingly important role in rock and mineral identification. First, through mineral mapping, altered minerals can be quickly extracted over a wide area. Second, through the integration of images and spectra, altered minerals and their types can be identified more precisely by spectra. The location, scale, shape, control factors, and distribution characteristics of an image can be visualized.

The earliest and foremost application of hyperspectral imaging is to locate minerals that are exposed or weathered in areas of residual soil. SpecTIR provides mineral mapping for exploration clients in the mining, oil and gas, and geothermal sectors. They provide geologic clients with an end-to-end solution for identifying mineralogy over large and often remote and inaccessible parts of the globe. Indicator minerals associated with specific alteration systems are mapped with high spatial and spectral accuracy.

BrightRock Gold Corp. CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., stated, "With access to hyperspectral imaging, the time, cost, and labor required to analyze and prepare current or prospective Surface Sampling and Potential Drill locations are drastically reduced. It also provides insight into the optimal transport method from the deposit site to the processing facility. It further eliminates the financial and time losses associated with unsuccessful explorations. This swiftly advancing technology will permit rapid and systematic mineral mapping, which is precisely what we need to further pinpoint economically viable deposits."

